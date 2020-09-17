This morning in metals news: the USITC voted to maintain existing duties on steel rebar from Mexico and Turkey; the U.S. Census Bureau released the latest housing starts data; and General Motors released more information on its next-generation electric vehicle models.

USITC maintains rebar duties on Mexico, Turkey

The United States International Trade Commission this week voted to maintain existing anti-dumping and countervailing duties on steel rebar from Mexico and Turkey.

In its five-year sunset review, the USITC determined revoking the duties would likely lead to material injury “within a reasonably foreseeable time.”