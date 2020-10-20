

niteenrk/Adobe Stock

The U.S. steel sector continued to show incremental gains in capacity utilization last week.

Capacity utilization by U.S. mills rose to 69.4% for the week ending Oct. 17, 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI).

U.S. steel sector continues capacity gains

For the week ending Oct. 17, the U.S. steel sector’s capacity utilization rate rose to 69.4%, producing 1.54 million tons in the process.

The weekly output marked a 15.0% year-over-year decline. Output during the week ending Oct. 17, 2019, totaled 1.81 million tons at a capacity utilization rate of 78.0%.

Meanwhile, production for the week ending Oct. 17, 2020, rose 2.2% from the previous week. For the week ending Oct. 10, 2020, production reached 1.50 million net tons at a capacity utilization rate of 67.9%.

YTD output down 19.4%

Adjusted year-to-date production through Oct. 17 reached 62.48 million net tons. Capacity utilization rate during the period reached 66.3%.

The year-to-date output is down 19.4% from the 77.55 million net tons during the same period last year. The capacity utilization rate during that period reached 80.1%.

Regional output

According to the AISI, output by region for the week ending Oct. 17 totaled:

Northeast: 143,000 net tons

Great Lakes: 557,000 net tons

Midwest: 164,000 net tons

Southern: 601,000 net tons

Western: 70,00 0net tons

Steel price gains

As noted previously, U.S. steel prices have showed upward momentum in recent weeks.

The U.S. HRC price is up 13.75% over the last month after closing Monday at $637 per short ton.

U.S. CRC is up 10.97% month over month after closing Monday at $809 per short ton.

Meanwhile, U.S. HDG rose 11.07% month over month to $893 per short ton.

