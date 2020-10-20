This morning in metals news: the International Aluminum Institute released global aluminum production totals for September; the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) made duty determinations in the investigations related to imports of prestressed concrete steel wire strand; and September unemployment rates fell in 30 states.

Global aluminum production hits 5.42M tons in September

Global aluminum production reached 5.42 million tons in September, the International Aluminum Institute reported.

The total marked a decline from 5.52 million tons in August.

Chinese production totaled an estimated 3.15 million tons last month, down from 3.18 million tons the previous month.

USITC opts to maintain steel wire strand duties

In a five-year sunset review, the USITC voted to maintain existing duties covering imports of prestressed concrete steel wire strand.

The duties cover imports of the products from Brazil, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico and Thailand.

“The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) today determined that revoking the existing antidumping and countervailing duty orders on imports of prestressed concrete steel wire strand from Brazil, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico, and Thailand would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time,” the USITC said in a prepared statement.

Unemployment rates drop in 30 states

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment rates fell in 30 states in September.

Meanwhile, rates rose in eight states and were stable in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

The national unemployment rate fell to 7.9% but remained 4.4 percentage points higher than in September 2019.

