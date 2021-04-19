This morning in metals news: Century Aluminum and the United Steelworkers union reached a five-year labor agreement at the Hawesville smelter; meanwhile, Ford reported its Q1 sales results in Europe; and, lastly, miner Anglo American said it will now source 100% renewable energy at its South American operations.

Century Aluminum reaches labor deal with USW for Hawesville smelter

Century Aluminum announced it had reached an agreement with the United Steelworkers union at its Hawesville smelter.

The company said it had reached a five-year deal with United Steelworkers Local 9423.

The new contract will run through April 1, 2026. Furthermore, the company said it will add about 60 news jobs at the smelter.

“These productive negotiations between the two parties is a great example of how we work together with the USW to provide the best opportunities for our employees and to put Hawesville in a position to succeed in a highly competitive aluminum market,” said Gunnar Gudlaugsson, Century’s executive vice president of global operations, and Dayan Neves, Hawesville’s plant manager.

Ford of Europe releases Q1 sales figures

Ford of Europe reported its Q1 sales rose by 7.7% from Q1 2020. Furthermore, March sales surged by 70.6% from March 2020.

The UK, Germany and Italy took the top three spots in Q1 in terms of Ford sales.

Anglo American touts renewable South American operations

Following through on previous commitments, Anglo American said it has made the transition to 100% renewable energy at its South American operations.

“Having already secured renewable energy to meet all its power requirements for its iron ore and nickel operations in Brazil from 2022, and for its copper operations in Chile from 2021, Anglo American has now signed an agreement with Engie Energía Perú to provide 100% renewable energy for the Quellaveco copper operation in Peru that is expected to begin production in 2022,” the miner said in a release.

