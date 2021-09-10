Week in Review: Aluminum prices reach 10-year high; China-Australia iron ore trade surges ahead; See our Monthly Metals Index updates for aluminum, raw steels, copper, stainless

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week’s news and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner: Aluminum prices reach 10-year high while a coup in Guinea threatens to disrupt global bauxite supply, China-Australia iron ore trade surges ahead despite ongoing tensions; and see MetalMiner’s analyst-driven Monthly Metals Index updates for aluminum, raw steels, copper, stainless.
News for the Week of Sept. 7-10
- Our Aluminum Monthly Metals Index (MMI) report from Analyst Maria Rosa Gobitz shows rising aluminum prices reaching highs not seen since 2011.
- Meanwhile, MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns discusses the outlook for aluminum prices in a green future.
- Sweden’s SSAB has announced plans to collaborate with two automotive groups on the potential supply of fossil-free steel, MetalMiner’s Christopher Rivituso reports.
- MetalMiner’s Sohrab Darabshaw reports on the state of the iron ore trade between China and Australia amid ongoing diplomatic tensions.
- Steel capacity utilization declines to 84.5% while U.S. construction-sector jobs decline from July to August, MetalMiner Editor Fouad Egbaria reports.
- Copper prices trend downward despite hurdles in Chile, Analyst Maria Rosa Gobitz explains in this month’s Copper MMI.
- Meanwhile, in this month’s Raw Steels MMI, the index drops after a 14-month climb while a merger between Chinese steelmakers Ansteel Group and Ben Gang set to form the world’s third-largest steelmaker.
- The Stainless Monthly Metals Index remained flat while both NAS and Outokumpo announce price increases, Maria Rosa Gobitz explains.
- A coup in Guinea threatens to disrupt global bauxite supply as aluminum prices reach 10-year high.
- Lastly, in a bid to aid domestic refiners amid steep energy costs, China announced plans to release and auction crude oil from its strategic reserves.
