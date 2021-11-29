This Morning in Metals: GM buys stake in electric boating company

This morning in metals news: General Motors announced it had purchased a stake in Pure Watercraft, a firm specializing in “all-electric boating solutions”; aluminum prices ticked up ahead of Thanksgiving; and, lastly, Thyssenkrupp commissioned its 35th EnviNOx® system, which reduces nitrous oxide emissions.

Cut-to-length adders. Width and gauge adders. Coatings. Feel confident in knowing what you should be paying for metal with MetalMiner should-cost models.

GM buys stake in electric watercraft firm

When it comes to the automotive space and electrification, we typically focus on EVs that operate on land.

However, automaker General Motors recently announced it had purchased a stake in Pure Watercraft, which produces all-electric boating solutions. GM purchased a 25% stake in the Seattle-based firm.

“The collaboration between GM and Pure Watercraft advances a shared vision to promote sustainability through an expansion of zero-emissions mobility for future generations and reflects the holistic approach necessary for widespread EV adoption,” GM said.

The automaker noted it is investing $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicle technology through 2025.

Aluminum prices up and down

The LME three-month aluminum price closed last week at $2,619 per metric ton. The price is down by 7.9% month over month, according to MetalMiner Insights data.

However, the London price had surged to $2,735 per metric ton by midweek.

Thyssenkrupp touts climate impact of EnviNOx®

Meanwhile, German firm Thyssenkrupp said it had commissioned its 35th EnviNOx® system, its technology that works to mitigate nitrous oxide emissions.

“At the latest installation for Arxada in Switzerland, annual emissions of laughing gas will be reduced by at least 98%, saving up to 600,000 tons of CO 2 -equivalents per year,” the steelmaker said. “This is a significant contribution to the country’s climate targets.”

Get social with us. Follow MetalMiner on LinkedIn.