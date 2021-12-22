2021 in Review: Aluminum, aluminum price stories of the year on MetalMiner

As we continue our review of MetalMiner coverage in 2021, today we’ll take a look back at the top aluminum and aluminum price stories of the year.
Like other metals, aluminum prices enjoyed a bullish run over the past year. The LME three-month price peaked in late October 2021 at $3,200 per metric ton.
Since then, prices have cooled, falling to nearly $2,500 per metric ton before ticking back up and stabilizing throughout November and December.
With that, let’s take a look back at the most-viewed MetalMiner aluminum stories of the year.
Most-viewed aluminum stories of the year on MetalMiner
- Aluminum prices collapse 20% in just two weeks — so what’s next?
A year later: Chatting with Josh Gilbert of Temperance Beer Co. on the aluminum can shortage, COVID-19 impacts
Aluminum MMI: Is a consolidation period ahead for aluminum prices?
Aluminum MMI: Following all-time high, aluminum prices plummet
Aluminum MMI: Aluminum remains high but stays below all-time high
