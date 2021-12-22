Home | Metal Prices | 2021 in Review: Aluminum, aluminum price stories of the year on MetalMiner

2021 in Review: Aluminum, aluminum price stories of the year

Metal Prices, Non-ferrous Metals

As we continue our review of MetalMiner coverage in 2021, today we’ll take a look back at the top aluminum and aluminum price stories of the year.

Previously, we reviewed the top carbon steel stories of the year.

Like other metals, aluminum prices enjoyed a bullish run over the past year. The LME three-month price peaked in late October 2021 at $3,200 per metric ton.

Since then, prices have cooled, falling to nearly $2,500 per metric ton before ticking back up and stabilizing throughout November and December.

With that, let’s take a look back at the most-viewed MetalMiner aluminum stories of the year.

Most-viewed aluminum stories of the year on MetalMiner

  1. Aluminum prices collapse 20% in just two weeks — so what’s next?

  2. A year later: Chatting with Josh Gilbert of Temperance Beer Co. on the aluminum can shortage, COVID-19 impacts

  3. European aluminum market under duress

  4. Aluminum MMI: Rising aluminum prices concern Beijing

  5. Aluminum MMI: Is a consolidation period ahead for aluminum prices?

  6. Aluminum MMI: Aluminum prices remain historically high

  7. Aluminum inventories dwindle toward zero

  8. Aluminum Midwest Premium hits record high

  9. Aluminum MMI: Following all-time high, aluminum prices plummet

  10. Aluminum MMI: Aluminum remains high but stays below all-time high

