Renewables/GOES MMI: EIA forecasts rise in electricity generation from renewables

The Renewables Monthly Metals Index (MMI) rose by 2.9% for this month’s reading.

EIA: electricity generation from renewables to rise in 2022, 2023

The Energy Information Administration forecast the U.S. share of electricity generation from renewables will rise in 2022 and 2023.

“Our forecast for the natural gas share as a generation fuel declines primarily as a result of increased generation from new renewable energy generating capacity,” the EIA reported in its Short-Term Energy Outlook released Jan. 6.

The EIA forecast solar capacity growing at a faster rate than wind. Furthermore, the EIA forecast an uptick in hydropower.

“The extreme drought conditions in the West may moderate somewhat in the next year, and we forecast that the share of U.S. generation from hydropower will rise from 6% in 2021 to 7% in 2022 and 2023,” the EIA reported.

China Molybdenum to boost cobalt output

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, China Molybdenum aims to double its cobalt output.

Glencore is the world’s largest cobalt producer, trailed by China Molybdenum.

Per the report, the Chinese firm aims to invest $2.5 billion toward a new production line by 2023.

Despite its high cost, cobalt remains a coveted battery material.