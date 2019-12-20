Home | Anti-Dumping | Week in Review: Trump’s trade deals, steel capacity utilization and Hindalco’s diversification plans

Week in Review: Trump’s trade deals, steel capacity utilization and Hindalco’s diversification plans

by on
Style:
Category:
Anti-Dumping, Commodities, Company News, Global Trade, Green, Manufacturing

freshidea/Adobe Stock

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals coverage here on MetalMiner, including coverage of: India’s Hindalco, U.S. steel capacity utilization, Trump’s trade deals, the Department of Commerce’s circumvention rulings on steel routed through Vietnam, U.S. industrial production and more.

Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!

Keep up to date on everything going on in the world of trade and tariffs via MetalMiner’s Trade Resource Center.

{0 comments add one now}

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PREVIOUS POST: