Week in Review: Trump’s trade deals, steel capacity utilization and Hindalco’s diversification plans

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals coverage here on MetalMiner, including coverage of: India’s Hindalco, U.S. steel capacity utilization, Trump’s trade deals, the Department of Commerce’s circumvention rulings on steel routed through Vietnam, U.S. industrial production and more.
Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!
- Sohrab Darabshaw delved into Hindalco’s plans to diversify its operations amid challenging conditions for aluminum in India.
- Rio Tinto’s Pacific operations recently gained Aluminum Stewardship Initiative certifications.
- Stuart Burns on what 2020 might have in store in terms of economic growth.
- Don Hauser overviewed recent trade developments related to the USMCA and U.S.-China talks.
- The European Commission has a proposal aimed at protecting its trade rights amid a deadlock in the World Trade Organization’s Appellate Body.
- The U.S. steel sector’s capacity utilization rate hit 80.1% for the year through Dec. 14.
- The Department of Commerce issued affirmative determinations related to circumvention of steel products produced in Korea and Taiwan but shipped through Vietnam.
- U.S. industrial production bounced back in November.
- ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel recently completed acquisition of the debt-ridden Indian steelmaker Essar Steel.
Keep up to date on everything going on in the world of trade and tariffs via MetalMiner’s Trade Resource Center.
Leave a Comment