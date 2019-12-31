Best of 2019: The year in trade, from Boeing to U.S. China talks

Continuing our look back at some of the most-viewed posts of the year on MetalMiner, today we’ll take a look at some of the most popular trade-centric posts of the year.
We have already reviewed the top steel, aluminum and copper posts of the year.
Below are the top 10 most-viewed trade-centric posts here on MetalMiner this year:
-
Copper MMI: How a Boeing Trade Case Could Cause Global Copper Prices to Skyrocket, Give Wieland Metals a Guaranteed Monopoly
-
Aluminum MMI Falls as LME Prices at Whim of Trade Uncertainty
-
This Morning in Metals: Trump Says U.S., China to Restart Trade Talks
-
This Morning in Metals: Copper Price Falls Ahead of New U.S.-China Trade Talks
-
-
USTR Releases Annual Trade Policy Agenda as China Talks Continue
-
Will China’s Next Trade War Tactic be to Leverage Rare Earths Dominance?
-
A new trade war opens up with Brazil, Argentina over steel, aluminum
-
This Morning in Metals: ‘Significant Work’ Remains in U.S.-China Trade Talks
-
Trade Court Rejects Legal Challenge Aimed at Undoing President’s Section 232 Powers
