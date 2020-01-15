January MMI Report: Steel prices rise, copper gains capped by demand concerns

The January 2020 Monthly Metals Index (MMI) report is in the books, including coverage of rising steel prices, U.S. automotive sales, construction spending and much more.

This month, all 10 of the MMIs increased.

The GOES, Rare Earths and Global Precious MMIs were the biggest risers, surging by 19.1%, 5.3% and 4.5%, respectively.

Some highlights from this month’s MMIs:

U.S. steel prices made gains across the board during the first half of December.

Copper prices made gains but were capped somewhat by concerns over demand.

U.S. automotive sales were forecast to fall 1.7% in 2019 compared with the previous year.

U.S. construction spending in November picked up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

