This Morning in Metals: Glencore’s ’19 copper production down 6%, cobalt up 10%

This morning in metals news, miner Glencore released its 2019 production results, the coronavirus fallout continues and U.S. Steel is planning to temporarily close its Gary Works No. 4 blast furnace in April.

Metal prices fluctuate. Key is knowing when and how much to buy with MetalMiner Outlook. Request a free trial.



Glencore copper production drops in 2019

Mining giant Glencore saw its copper production fall 6% in 2019 compared with the previous year, down to 1,371.2 kt.

Meanwhile, the miner’s cobalt production rose 10% to 46.3 kt. Glencore’s zinc and lead production increased by 1% and 2%, respectively.

Hong Kong has its first reported coronavirus death

As global health organizations, governments and stock markets monitor the coronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong has reportedly had its first death from the coronavirus, Reuters reported.

Shanghai’s benchmark index lost approximately $400 million in value Monday, according to the report.

U.S. Steel plans temporary outage of Gary Works furnace

U.S. Steel recently announced it is planning a 48-day outage at its Gary Works No. 4 blast furnace, the Times of Northwest Indiana reported.

Better time your metal market purchases with the MetalMiner Insights platform. Request a demo

Christine Breves, senior vice president of manufacturing support and chief supply chain officer, was quoted as saying the company is planning on building inventory in the first quarter prior to the planned outage.