This Morning in Metals: Hydro to launch JV for electric vehicle battery recycling

This morning in metals news, aluminum maker Norsk Hydro recently announced the formation of a joint venture that will aim to recycle electric vehicle batteries, the Aluminum Association reiterated its stance on the need for an aluminum import monitoring system and a Dutch bank says gold prices are expected to drop.

Norsk Hydro to launch JV

Norsk Hydro recently announced it would launch a new JV with Northvolt aimed at the recycling of electric vehicle batteries in Norway.

Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!

“Hydro Volt AS plans to establish the recycling facility in Fredrikstad, Norway, with expected production start in 2021,” Hydro said in a release. “The 50/50 joint venture is established between the Norway-based global aluminium company Hydro and Northvolt, a leading European battery manufacturer based in Sweden.”

Aluminum Association says import monitoring system needed

The industry group the Aluminum Association again emphasized its hope for the rollout of an aluminum import monitoring system, similar to what is already in place for steel.