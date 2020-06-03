This Morning in Metals: Constellium signs 10-year deal with Airbus

This morning in metals news, Constellium has inked a long-term contract with plane manufacturer Airbus, the U.S. Department of Commerce has launched a Section 232 investigation related to imports of vanadium and Chinese rebar prices have reached a nine-year high.

Constellium to supply Airbus with aluminum products, solutions

Paris-based aluminum product manufacturer Constellium announced it has agreed to a 10-year supply deal with European plane manufacturer Airbus.

“Under this agreement, Constellium will supply Airbus with a broad range of advanced aluminium rolled and extruded products, including wing skin panels, sheets for fuselage panels, and rectangular and pre-machined plates for structural components,” Constellium said. “Constellium will continue to supply its proprietary aluminium-lithium alloy solutions, Airware®, a proven technology offering a combination of unique strength and weight properties.”

DOC launches Section 232 vanadium probe

The DOC has launched a Section 232 investigation covering imports of vanadium.

“Vanadium is utilized in our national defense and critical infrastructure, and is integral to certain aerospace applications,” Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said. “We will conduct a thorough, fair, and transparent investigation to determine whether vanadium imports threaten to impair U.S. national security.”

The probe follows on the heels of petitions filed November 2019 by AMG Vanadium LLC and U.S. Vanadium LLC.

Chinese rebar price surges to over nine-year high

Chinese rebar steel prices have jumped to an over nine-year high, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, the most-traded October rebar contract on the SHFE rose as much as 1.5% on Wednesday, up to 3,663 yuan per ton ($515.97).