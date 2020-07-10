Week in Review: U.S.-China trade; U.S. automotive sales; LME aluminum load-out queues

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner:
- MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns interviewed Stratfor’s Rodger Baker on the state of U.S.-China trade tensions.
- U.S. automotive sales remained down last month but have shown some signs of an incremental recovery.
- Burns weighed in on LME load-out queues and physical delivery premiums for aluminum.
- May construction spending fell 2.1% from the previous month.
- A rare earths processing facility recently opened in Colorado.
- India has put a number of coal mines up for auction.
- Gold prices have been on a tear of late.
- Burns outlined ArcelorMittal’s plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
