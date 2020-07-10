This Morning in Metals: U.S. steel shipments down 32.9% in May

This morning in metals news: U.S. steel shipments fell 32.9% in May; a Chilean lab is using copper in the fight against COVID-19; and some stores are feeling the effect of an aluminum can shortage.

May steel shipments

U.S. steel shipments in May fell 32.9% year over year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

“The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of May 2020, U.S. steel mills shipped 5,461,851 net tons, a 2.9 percent decrease from the 5,623,229 net tons shipped in the previous month, April 2020, and a 32.9 percent decrease from the 8,142,270 net tons shipped in May 2019,” the AISI said. “Shipments year-to-date in 2020 are 35,194,683 net tons, a 13.1 percent decrease vs. 2019 shipments of 40,504,746 for five months.”

Copper and COVID-19

As reported by Bloomberg, a lab in Chile is using copper in the fight against COVID-19, as the country has seen a rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Aintech, a lab based in Santiago, is using copper nanoparticles in disinfectants, Bloomberg reports.

Aluminum can shortage

PennLive.com reported on a national aluminum can shortage that has impacted some grocery stores in central Pennsylvania.

Per the report, stay-at-home orders led to a surge in demand for beverages packaged in aluminum cans (as opposed to bottles).

“The result is significantly increased demand for aluminum cans and a shortage in the sense that nobody – beer, soda companies – can get enough to meet their long-term needs,” said Dennis Curtin, a spokesman for Weis Markets, to Penn Live. “They’re buying an immense amount of cans but it is not enough over the long run.”