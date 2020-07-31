Week in Review: Stainless steel demand; industrial production; copper prices

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner.

In the U.S., some sectors are showing signs of recovery, even as several regions in the country continue to battle a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

For example, U.S. steel mill production remains down compared to 2019 levels.

However, the sector’s capacity utilization rate has been on the rise in recent weeks.

At 58.9% for the week ending July 25, the rate is still well below the 80% mark identified by the Department of Commerce as the goal when the Trump administration implemented Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum in 2018.

This week’s coverage included analysis related to:

Steel demand and price movements for steelmaking raw materials

The U.S.’s June industrial production

Don Hauser’s five key areas to keep an eye on as buyers heading to steel contracting season

