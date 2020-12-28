Continuing our look back at the best of 2020, today we’ll take one last review of the top steel posts of the year here on MetalMiner.
As with metals as a whole, steel prices experienced a rocky 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic slammed metals demand overall, including steel demand. The automotive industry idled production at the end of Q1 and into Q2, severely denting demand.
However, eventually automakers restarted lines and demand returned. As the year has progressed, steel prices have continued to rise and show no signs of slowing down in the near term. The U.S. HRC price, for example, is up a whopping 28.61% over the last month.
With that, let’s take a look back at the most-viewed steel stories of the year.
Cut-to-length adders. Width and gauge adders. Coatings. Feel confident in knowing what you should be paying for metal with MetalMiner should-cost models.
Best of 2020: top steel posts
-
-
-
India’s steel sector struggled in 2019 — but what does 2020 hold?
-
Trump expands Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum derivatives
-
China’s steel industry likely to see cutbacks as stocks rise amid coronavirus crisis
-
-
Raw Steels MMI: U.S. steel prices make gains, aided by auto sector
-
Stainless MMI: Stainless steel surcharges rise for fourth straight month
-
Chinese construction steel prices dip amid cluster of new coronavirus cases
-
Raw Steels MMI: U.S. price increases push three-point index gain
More MetalMiner is available on LinkedIn.
Leave a Comment