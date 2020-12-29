As we continue our review of the best of 2020, let’s take a quick look back at the top aluminum stories of the year.

Previously, we reviewed the most-viewed posts of the year overall and the most-viewed steel-centric posts of the year.

Today, we’ll take a look at aluminum, which has also been on the rise in the second half of the year. The LME three-month price bottomed out at $1,460 per metric ton in April. Since then, however, the price has surged, reaching as high as $2,062 per metric ton in early December.

Like steel, prices have continued to rise. Will that trend continue in 2020? That remains to be seen, of course. However, as MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns outlined in October, Goldman Sachs is bullish on commodities in 2021.

Before we turn the page, let’s first take a look back at the best of 2020.

Best of 2020: top aluminum posts of the year