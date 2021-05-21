This Morning in Metals: MetalMiner webinar to cover allocation markets, signs buyers should monitor

This morning in metals news: an upcoming MetalMiner webinar will cover the signs metals buyers should look out for when assessing when allocation markets might be coming to an end; meanwhile, Ford Motor Co. took home a prize for advanced high-strength steel innovations; and, lastly, steel prices continue to rise.

Upcoming MetalMiner webinar

On Thursday, May 27, the MetalMiner team will host the next installment of our monthly webinar series. This time, participants will gain some insights about allocation markets and shortages. For example, what signs should buyers monitor to know when shortages are beginning to ease?

The 30-minute webinar begins at 11:30 a.m. CDT, Thursday, May 27. Registration is free. To sign up, visit the event’s registration page.

The webinar will be recorded, so those who miss it will be able to watch it later on-demand.

Meanwhile, MetalMiner CEO Lisa Reisman and Vice President of Business Solutions Don Hauser joined Roth Capital Partners yesterday for a webinar on metals pricing, supply and demand.

If you missed it and are interested in the conversation, register on the Roth website for access to the recording on-demand.

Ford wins award for high-strength steel

Ford Motor Co. took home an award from the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) for its innovations in advanced high-strength steel for the 2020 Ford Escape and Kuga.

“Ford leveraged an efficient, scalable platform to deliver a global nameplate optimized for each market’s needs,” AISI said in release. The application of High Strength and Ultra High Strength steels allowed for optimal strength-to-weight that delivers National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) 5-Star Safety Ratings with an exciting driving dynamic.”

Steel prices continue to rise

Speaking of steel, as we noted in the recent Raw Steels MMI report, prices continue to rise.

US hot rolled coil closed Thursday at $1,1511 per short ton, or up 12.18% from the previous month.

Meanwhile, cold rolled coil came in at $1,674 per short ton, or up 8.56%. In addition, hot dipped galvanized reached $1,793 per short ton, or up 10.14%.

