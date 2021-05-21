Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including copper price developments, an upcoming MetalMiner webinar and more:
Week of May 17-21 (copper prices, MetalMiner webinar and more)
- Stuart Burns looked at the copper market and wondered if it is overheating.
- The United States and the European Union have formally kickstarted a new round of discussion focused on tackling global steel and aluminum overcapacity.
- Burns on the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s plans to take control of the artisanal cobalt mining sector.
- Meanwhile, Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance now faces an investigation from the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office.
- U.S. steel capacity utilization rose to 79.2% last week, the American Iron and Steel Institute reported.
- Christopher Rivituso recapped ArcelorMittal’s Q1 financial results.
- Two companies are looking under the sea for critical minerals and rare earths needed for batteries.
- Russian aluminum giant UC Rusal will demerge its high-carbon assets and eventually go by a new name.
- Oil prices could be headed for a different sort of peak.
- The United States International Trade Commission voted on existing anti-dumping and countervailing duties for imports of steel nails.
- Elsewhere, Glencore and several other companies are collaborating on a pilot solution that aims to allow for end-to-end cobalt traceability.
- Meanwhile, tin inventories are extremely low.
- Lastly, MetalMiner CEO Lisa Reisman and Vice President of Business Solutions Don Hauser joined Roth Capital Partners yesterday for a webinar on metals pricing. Meanwhile, MetalMiner is hosting its monthly webinar at 11:30 a.m. CDT on Thursday, May 27.
