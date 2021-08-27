Week in Review: Lithium-ion batteries; Chinese steel merger; Rio Tinto resumes labor talks at BC Works

Before the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and the metals storylines on MetalMiner:
Week of Aug. 23-27 (lithium-ion battery challenges, Chinese steel merger and much more)
- Chinese steelmakers Ansteel and Ben Gang will merge to form the world’s third-largest steelmaking company.
- Global copper mine production rose by 4.8% through the first five months of the year.
- Stuart Burns on the technological challenges posed by lithium-ion batteries.
- Steel capacity utilization rose to 85.0% last week.
- Norsk Hydro said it will expand capacity at its aluminum extrusion plant in Sjunnen, Sweden.
- Sohrab Darabshaw took a look at Afghanistan’s rare earths and potential investments on the heels of the U.S. military’s pullout from the country.
- U.S. steel imports rose by 17.4% through the first seven months of the year, the American Iron and Steel Institute reported.
- Global aluminum production picked up in July, the International Aluminum Institute reported.
- U.S. steel imports picked up in July, paced by a jump in imports of blooms, billets and slabs.
- Norsk Hydro said it will extend its partnership with Equinor and Panasonic to explore the formation of a joint European battery business.
- Global steel production fell on a month-over-month basis in July, marking the second straight month of declines.
- Rio Tinto announced it had resumed negotiations with the union representing workers at the BC Works aluminum smelter.
