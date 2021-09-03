Home | Commodities | Week in Review: EU steel consumption; construction spending; retail gas prices

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner:

Week of Aug. 30-Sept. 3

