In February 2025, President Trump reinstated and expanded the Section 232 tariffs on all steel (including stainless steel products) and aluminum imports, setting a flat 25% duty effective March 12, 2025 (what’s known as the “Trump Tariffs”). This renewed policy removes all previously negotiated country-specific exemptions and broadens the tariff’s scope to include a diverse range of derivative products.

In response to these recent developments and their expected impact on steel and aluminum prices for U.S. buyers, MetalMiner has proactively compiled a comprehensive guide to these new tariffs. This guide helps U.S. steel and aluminum buyers mitigate volatility and lost revenue that may arise from these new policies. The guide includes:

A list of recommendations for manufacturing organizations

An appendix detailing the full list of “derivative” parts covered under the new tariffs

An explanation of reciprocal tariffs and their likely application

Guidance on which parts to prioritize for supply chain re-engineering

An analysis of how multiple layers of tariffs affect your COGS

Among many other useful sourcing and purchasing strategies to maneuver the new Trump tariffs. Download the full guide here. Below, we’ve included an excerpt for your convenience.

USMCA Ends for Canada and Mexico

For Canada and Mexico, the policy shift marks an even more dramatic change. Previously, these countries benefited from alternative tariff arrangements and exemptions under USMCA and other negotiated agreements. The new proclamations eliminate all such benefits.

Credit: tanaonte, Adobe Stock

As of press time, the Trump administration announced a 25% tariff rate for Canada and Mexico. Additionally, the possibility exists that these tariffs could layer with pre-existing measures, potentially leading to an effective rate of 50% for certain products.

Reciprocal Tariffs

The Trump administration has also signaled its intent to implement a reciprocal tariff scheme. Under this approach, if trading partners impose tariffs or other trade barriers—ranging from non-tariff measures to value-added taxes—on U.S. goods, the United States will respond with equivalent duties on their imports.

For U.S. manufacturing companies, this reciprocal arrangement carries complex implications. On one hand, it protects domestic production by leveling the playing field. On the other, it introduces supply chain challenges and cost pressures as manufacturers adjust to higher input prices and potential retaliatory measures. More details about reciprocal tariffs appear in the appendix.

Trump Tariffs: Copper Tariffs?

As of press time, copper has become the subject of an investigation. The investigation’s outcome will determine the exact tariff range, but no clear timeline exists for when the government will impose duties. The probe specifically targets raw and processed copper imports.

Chile remains the largest supplier of refined copper to the U.S., followed by Canada and Mexico, whose combined share has risen. Sources indicate that the policy framework prioritizes reducing China’s dominance in the sector, even though the examination includes derivative copper goods. U.S. trade adviser Peter Navarro stated that the goal is to “stop China’s buildout of its copper sector.”

Overview of Product Coverage Under the Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

Infrastructure and construction applications primarily rely on flat-rolled products, structural shapes, tubes, and bars, often referred to as “secondary” products. The new tariff schedule also extends to downstream products that incorporate steel (e.g., derivative products). These derivative articles include items such as steel nails, staples, and other processed products that undergo further fabrication from the original steel inputs.

According to the Federal Register Notice, the government will specify these products in more detailed annexes under….