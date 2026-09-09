A live metal market data cost dashboard built entirely from market data calls will misstate exposure.

MetalMiner MCP (Model Context Protocol) data supplies market price, premium, surcharge, technical, and forecast inputs that eliminate manual price drops from the workflow. It cannot supply the bill of materials, demand plan, supplier contracts, purchase orders, scrap factors, or hedging records that turn a price into a dollar of risk.

The correct design joins a live market-data service to governed internal exposure data. It is not a spreadsheet that imports prices on a schedule.

MetalMiner reference data shows why the distinction matters. In the returned market snapshot, LME aluminum was $3,303.50 per metric ton, and the U.S. Midwest aluminum premium futures reference was $1.01188 per pound.

Copper three-month futures were $6.56 per pound, U.S. HDG was $1,469 per short ton, and a U.S. 304 stainless surcharge reference was $0.84 per pound.

Each value becomes actionable only once it is matched to the exact alloy, region, contract mechanism, physical conversion, and quantity within a real part.

Why Should the Metal Market Data Model Start With the Part, Not the Metal Index?

The central table for metal market data should be a Part_Metal_Exposure fact table, with one row per part × metal component × plant × supplier × effective period.

One component often produces several rows. An aluminum enclosure carries an LME base-metal row and a Midwest Premium row. A stainless component carries a base-price row plus a monthly surcharge row.

Data Domain Required Fields Purpose Part master part_id, description, commodity family, plant, supplier, part revision Links engineering and sourcing records Consumption forecast units, metal mass per part, yield, scrap rate, planned receipt month Converts market moves into physical exposure Metal mapping metal/alloy, region, market reference, unit, price formula, currency Determines the correct market component Contract terms price date, index lag, fixed/float share, pass-through, cap/floor, conversion charge Prevents overstating exposed spend Risk controls hedge coverage, fixed-price commitments, inventory coverage, open quantity Separates gross and net exposure Market observation source series, observation date, value, currency, unit, source timestamp Retains a reproducible market audit trail Forecast observation median, low, high, forecast date, model version, horizon Supports ranges rather than point estimates

Units and timing carry the same weight as the price itself.

A component consuming 10 pounds of aluminum is not exposed on 10 pounds at 90% yield. Purchased metal is closer to 10 / 0.90 = 11.11 pounds, before recyclable return is treated separately.

An invoice indexed to the prior month’s average should never be valued against today’s daily quote.

How Should Exposure Be Calculated and Weighted?

Rank exposure by economic value at risk, not by annual part spend or metal tonnage. For each part-metal-month:

Gross Metal Exposure (p,m,t) = Q(p,t) × [W(p,m) ÷ Yield(p,m)] × Market Price(m,t) × Pass-Through(p,m)

Net open exposure then recognizes price protection already in place:

Net Open Exposure = Gross Exposure × (1 − Fixed-Price Coverage) × (1 − Hedge Coverage)

Consider a production plan of 100,000 aluminum housings, each containing 10 lbs. of aluminum before yield.

The LME aluminum reference converts to roughly $1.50 per pound. Adding the U.S. Midwest premium reference yields an illustrative metal input of about $2.51 per pound, before conversion and supplier margin.

At one million contained pounds, gross market-linked value is about $2.51 million. If the contract fixes 60% of that exposure, only about $1.00 million belongs in the open-risk ranking.

A “top metal spend” tile in a metal market data dashboard must therefore rest on quantity-weighted, contract-adjusted exposure. A high-volume component at a modest unit price frequently outranks a low-volume specialty part attached to a dramatic commodity index.

What Should Trigger a Revaluation?

No metal market data dashboard should recalculate every part on every page load. Run it on a dependency graph instead:

Market observations refresh on the publication schedule of the underlying reference.

Forecast records refresh when a new forecast version is published.

Consumption records refresh nightly from the approved demand plan, and immediately on a production-plan revision.

BOM and material mappings refresh on engineering-revision approval.

Contract, hedge, and purchase-order records refresh on a commercial-event message.

Only the affected part × metal × month records are revalued.

An update in the Midwest Premium should revalue U.S.-delivered aluminum components while leaving copper windings and European HDG purchases untouched.

A newly approved BOM that changes copper content in a transformer should revalue that part’s copper exposure at once, even with the copper price unchanged.

Why Must Forecasts Be Displayed as Ranges?

Forecast tiles in a metal market data dashboard should display a median path, an 80% confidence band, the source date, the horizon, and model composition.

A single “expected savings” number without an uncertainty range misrepresents what a forecast is.

MetalMiner’s aluminum three-month forecast is blended, combining near-term market modeling with a longer-run fundamentals view.

In the referenced one-year window, the median moved from roughly $3,278 to $2,993 per metric ton while the uncertainty band widened materially across the horizon. That widening signals exposure planning, not a directive to delay orders.

For the aluminum housing example, show five figures:

Median case: contract-adjusted change in metal content cost.

contract-adjusted change in metal content cost. Low-price case: lower-bound market input, translated into lower part spend.

lower-bound market input, translated into lower part spend. High-price case: upper-bound market input, translated into adverse spend risk.

upper-bound market input, translated into adverse spend risk. Protected share: quantity insulated by fixed pricing, inventory, or hedging.

quantity insulated by fixed pricing, inventory, or hedging. Unprotected share: quantity requiring sourcing, contract, or commercial action.

Make the part-spend bridge explicit:

Δ Part Spend = Open Metal Quantity × (Forecast Market Input − Contract Basis) × Pass-Through

Conversion, labor, freight, quality, and supplier margin stay outside that calculation unless the agreement indexes them.

Folding them in produces the most common error in these dashboards: treating the entire piece price as a commodity variable.

What Should Be Cached, and What Should Bypass the Cache?

Cache market responses server-side, never in a browser session.

Each cache key should include the reference series, requested date range, currency, unit, forecast horizon, and, where applicable, model version. Store the normalized response with both the original source timestamp and the retrieval timestamp.

Metal market data type Suggested cache treatment Bypass condition Current market price, premium, or surcharge Cache until the next expected publication, or a short controlled TTL Bid event, purchase release, executive risk decision, user-forced refresh, stale source date Historical price series Long-lived immutable cache by date range

New date range or source correction Forecast range Cache by forecast version, refresh daily New model version, scenario review, approval meeting BOM, consumption, contracts, hedges Internal governed store, event-driven invalidation Revision, PO, hedge, or forecast-volume change

A stale cached value is acceptable for a clearly labeled portfolio overview. It is not acceptable behind a sourcing award or a hedge decision.

The interface of the metal market data dashboard should carry two timestamps: “market as of” and “dashboard calculated at.”

Once a market observation exceeds its service-level age, raise an amber stale-data condition and stop the metal market data dashboard from presenting that value as live.

Which Query Pattern Sits Behind Each Tile?

The following calls are illustrative. Bracketed values are implementation placeholders.