Metal market prices in AI prompts are not answered by an AI agent; they are an auditable evidence package, not a paragraph of generated text. A person may later ask why an answer cited a particular number. That number could be a hot-rolled coil price, a COMEX copper basis, a 304 stainless specification, a Midwest Premium value, or a lithium carbonate assessment. The system must reproduce the exact chain of evidence that produced it.

Basis is what makes this hard. A number can be accurate and still be wrong for the question asked. It may refer to the wrong:

Geography

Delivery term

Contract month

Currency

Unit

Alloy

Surface finish

Observation date

Reconstruction begins from one principle: the MCP (model context protocol) call and its response are the record of origin. The final prose is only a presentation layer.

Metal Market Prices Start With the Original Question, Not the Interpreted Question

“What is the current aluminum price?” and “What is the delivered Midwest Premium exposure in dollars per pound?” look related. They require different instruments and can produce entirely different answers.

The log must capture the request as received, along with the context that shaped how it was read:

The request text verbatim, including punctuation, quoted language, and date references

Attached context, selected currency, and preferred unit

Conversation history that affected interpretation, including both turns of any clarifying exchange

Request timestamp, requesting user or service identity, locale, time zone, and channel

Any assumptions the user supplied

Without those records, a reviewer cannot tell why the agent selected a three-month futures series. The choice could have come from the user, from a workspace default, or from an unstated assumption.

Record Parameter Resolution as a Separate Event

Natural-language requests do not arrive as database-ready specifications. The record must preserve the requested intent and the resolved parameters as separate events. Resolution covers five dimensions:

Instrument identity: commodity instrument, product form, and grade

Market basis: geography, exchange or assessment basis, and price type

Measurement: currency and unit

Time: date range and frequency

The calculation requested

“Stainless steel”, for example, does not identify a single record. A defensible answer may resolve to 304 #4 polish vinyl cut-to-length sheet in the United States, priced in U.S. dollars per pound. That is materially different from 304 cold-rolled sheet in China or 304 billet in Europe.

Similarly, an aluminum answer must state whether it concerns the underlying exchange metal, a regional premium, or a fabricated product price. The Midwest Premium is not interchangeable with the underlying aluminum price.

Store all defaults explicitly. The system may insert a monthly frequency, convert to metric tons, select a spot series, or apply a range such as “last 12 months.” Those choices belong in the evidence record. Defaults should not disappear because the answer reads smoothly.

Preserve the Tool Contract, Not Only the Tool Name

A tool can keep its public name while its behavior changes underneath. Default dates, field definitions, rounding rules, conversion logic, entitlement behavior, and the treatment of missing values can all change. Replay depends on recording the contract in force at the time of the call:

call_id and parent_call_id, plus sequence number and retry number

Tool name, exact schema version, service release identifier where available, and response format version

Fully resolved request payload and any request headers that affect behavior

Start time, completion time, and elapsed duration

Requesting agent and agent version, with authentication or entitlement context where permitted

Response status, error code, and error body

Raw response payload with cryptographic hash, content type, encoding, and compression method

The hash matters because parsed values drift after a software change or normalization pass. Store the original bytes before processing them into a data warehouse, a claim ledger, a chart, or an answer. The parsed copy makes analysis efficient. The immutable raw copy enables forensic reconstruction.

Log Source and Time at the Value Level

Every number needs a date lineage, not just a source label. Several timestamps attach to a single metals value, and each answers a different question:

Source publication date

Market observation date

Price “as-of” date

Source ingestion time

Retrieval time

Conversion-rate date

Answer-generation time

Collapsing them into one generic timestamp destroys the distinction.

Construction method matters as much as date. A historical monthly average is the arithmetic mean of the publication-day observations returned for that calendar month. It should never be recreated later by interpolating between sparse values. Preserve whether the month was complete, whether the value was month-to-date, and whether the provider marked any observation as estimated, revised, stale, or unavailable.

Basis also varies sharply across metal categories:

U.S. hot-rolled coil: dollars per short ton

COMEX copper futures: dollars per pound

Lithium carbonate: euros per metric ton

Stainless sheet: dollars per pound

Conversion may suit a sourcing calculation. The original source basis must remain intact beneath the converted value.

Store Every Transformation as a Mini-Audit Trail

An AI answer usually reports derived values rather than source values. Percentage change, average price, premium, spread, volatility, correlation, budget variance, and unit conversion all qualify. Each derived claim needs a transformation record naming its inputs and formula.

Converting copper from dollars per pound to dollars per metric ton requires six fields:

The original input value

The conversion factor

The factor’s source

The conversion date

The rounding method

The resulting value

A claim that prices changed by 6.2% carries the same burden. It needs:

Beginning value

Ending value

Dates

Formula

Convention used: closing values, monthly averages, or another method

Charting follows the same rule. Preserve the chart configuration, selected series, date range, normalization method, axis settings, and any smoothing or moving-average rules. A chart is not self-explanatory evidence merely because it looks precise.

Treat Forecasts as Immutable Vintages

A forecast needs its own preservation standard. It can change even when the historical data does not. Retain the complete forecast response as received:

Forecast points and confidence intervals

Model version and model composition

Cadence, horizon, and observed-data cutoff

Request timestamp

Price basis

Never overwrite an older forecast response when a newer one arrives. The original answer remains tied to the vintage in effect when it was generated. A live rerun is a new observation, not a substitute for the historical record.

Scenario analysis adds its own fields:

Scenario name and shock type

Assumed start date

Magnitude multiplier and persistence selection

Implementing jurisdiction where relevant

The baseline response the scenario ran against

Without them, a later analyst cannot distinguish a changed model from a changed scenario input.

Keep the Model Output and Claim Map

Retain the final answer in its original rendered form: text, tables, citations, chart references, and file attachments. Log the generation context alongside it:

Model identifier

System instructions or policy version

Prompt template version

Generation timestamp

Sampling settings where applicable

Output hash

Auditability is not the same as retaining hidden internal reasoning. A structured claim map works better. Each material sentence in the answer links to one or more source values, derived calculations, or call IDs.

A sentence about stainless pricing points to the precise response field and its as-of date. A sentence about aluminum conversion points to the price query and the conversion record. That design lets an editor, category manager, or Sage test a claim directly. Corrections become precise: the team can amend one malformed calculation without treating the entire answer as unknowable.

Why the Final Answer Alone Cannot Diagnose an Error

Suppose an answer states that copper averaged $X over a period, and the number later proves to be wrong. The prose cannot answer the questions that matter:

Which copper contract?

Was the value per pound or per metric ton?

Was the average based on all publication days or month-end points?

Did the system convert currency?

Did it use an incomplete current month?

Did a tool default change?

Without the raw response and resolved request, the number is an orphan. A reviewer can guess how the result was produced. Guessing is not reconstruction.

MetalMiner’s response-level provenance from a proprietary metals source lets reconstruction rely on retained evidence rather than inference. Saving only the answer preserves the appearance of accountability. Saving the source response, parameters, transformations, and claim map preserves the real thing.

Preserve the Full Sequence of Calls

A capable agent performs several actions before it writes:

Search for candidate instruments Resolve an ambiguous product description Retrieve historical prices Request support and resistance levels Convert units Pull a forecast Synthesize the response

The final response usually shows no trace of the failed search, discarded instrument, retry, or fallback that shaped it. Retain the call graph in chronological order, with each call identifying its parent. A reviewer can then see which earlier result triggered the next request.

Preserve failed calls and retries as well. A failed series lookup followed by a fallback explains an otherwise puzzling answer. Deleting the failure destroys that context.