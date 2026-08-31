How to Log and Reconstruct an AI Metal Price Answer
Metal market prices in AI prompts are not answered by an AI agent; they are an auditable evidence package, not a paragraph of generated text. A person may later ask why an answer cited a particular number. That number could be a hot-rolled coil price, a COMEX copper basis, a 304 stainless specification, a Midwest Premium value, or a lithium carbonate assessment. The system must reproduce the exact chain of evidence that produced it.
Basis is what makes this hard. A number can be accurate and still be wrong for the question asked. It may refer to the wrong:
- Geography
- Delivery term
- Contract month
- Currency
- Unit
- Alloy
- Surface finish
- Observation date
Reconstruction begins from one principle: the MCP (model context protocol) call and its response are the record of origin. The final prose is only a presentation layer.
Metal Market Prices Start With the Original Question, Not the Interpreted Question
“What is the current aluminum price?” and “What is the delivered Midwest Premium exposure in dollars per pound?” look related. They require different instruments and can produce entirely different answers.
The log must capture the request as received, along with the context that shaped how it was read:
- The request text verbatim, including punctuation, quoted language, and date references
- Attached context, selected currency, and preferred unit
- Conversation history that affected interpretation, including both turns of any clarifying exchange
- Request timestamp, requesting user or service identity, locale, time zone, and channel
- Any assumptions the user supplied
Without those records, a reviewer cannot tell why the agent selected a three-month futures series. The choice could have come from the user, from a workspace default, or from an unstated assumption.
Record Parameter Resolution as a Separate Event
Natural-language requests do not arrive as database-ready specifications. The record must preserve the requested intent and the resolved parameters as separate events. Resolution covers five dimensions:
- Instrument identity: commodity instrument, product form, and grade
- Market basis: geography, exchange or assessment basis, and price type
- Measurement: currency and unit
- Time: date range and frequency
- The calculation requested
“Stainless steel”, for example, does not identify a single record. A defensible answer may resolve to 304 #4 polish vinyl cut-to-length sheet in the United States, priced in U.S. dollars per pound. That is materially different from 304 cold-rolled sheet in China or 304 billet in Europe.
Similarly, an aluminum answer must state whether it concerns the underlying exchange metal, a regional premium, or a fabricated product price. The Midwest Premium is not interchangeable with the underlying aluminum price.
Store all defaults explicitly. The system may insert a monthly frequency, convert to metric tons, select a spot series, or apply a range such as “last 12 months.” Those choices belong in the evidence record. Defaults should not disappear because the answer reads smoothly.
Preserve the Tool Contract, Not Only the Tool Name
A tool can keep its public name while its behavior changes underneath. Default dates, field definitions, rounding rules, conversion logic, entitlement behavior, and the treatment of missing values can all change. Replay depends on recording the contract in force at the time of the call:
- call_id and parent_call_id, plus sequence number and retry number
- Tool name, exact schema version, service release identifier where available, and response format version
- Fully resolved request payload and any request headers that affect behavior
- Start time, completion time, and elapsed duration
- Requesting agent and agent version, with authentication or entitlement context where permitted
- Response status, error code, and error body
- Raw response payload with cryptographic hash, content type, encoding, and compression method
The hash matters because parsed values drift after a software change or normalization pass. Store the original bytes before processing them into a data warehouse, a claim ledger, a chart, or an answer. The parsed copy makes analysis efficient. The immutable raw copy enables forensic reconstruction.
Log Source and Time at the Value Level
Every number needs a date lineage, not just a source label. Several timestamps attach to a single metals value, and each answers a different question:
- Source publication date
- Market observation date
- Price “as-of” date
- Source ingestion time
- Retrieval time
- Conversion-rate date
- Answer-generation time
Collapsing them into one generic timestamp destroys the distinction.
Construction method matters as much as date. A historical monthly average is the arithmetic mean of the publication-day observations returned for that calendar month. It should never be recreated later by interpolating between sparse values. Preserve whether the month was complete, whether the value was month-to-date, and whether the provider marked any observation as estimated, revised, stale, or unavailable.
Basis also varies sharply across metal categories:
- U.S. hot-rolled coil: dollars per short ton
- COMEX copper futures: dollars per pound
- Lithium carbonate: euros per metric ton
- Stainless sheet: dollars per pound
Conversion may suit a sourcing calculation. The original source basis must remain intact beneath the converted value.
Store Every Transformation as a Mini-Audit Trail
An AI answer usually reports derived values rather than source values. Percentage change, average price, premium, spread, volatility, correlation, budget variance, and unit conversion all qualify. Each derived claim needs a transformation record naming its inputs and formula.
Converting copper from dollars per pound to dollars per metric ton requires six fields:
- The original input value
- The conversion factor
- The factor’s source
- The conversion date
- The rounding method
- The resulting value
A claim that prices changed by 6.2% carries the same burden. It needs:
- Beginning value
- Ending value
- Dates
- Formula
- Convention used: closing values, monthly averages, or another method
Charting follows the same rule. Preserve the chart configuration, selected series, date range, normalization method, axis settings, and any smoothing or moving-average rules. A chart is not self-explanatory evidence merely because it looks precise.
Treat Forecasts as Immutable Vintages
A forecast needs its own preservation standard. It can change even when the historical data does not. Retain the complete forecast response as received:
- Forecast points and confidence intervals
- Model version and model composition
- Cadence, horizon, and observed-data cutoff
- Request timestamp
- Price basis
Never overwrite an older forecast response when a newer one arrives. The original answer remains tied to the vintage in effect when it was generated. A live rerun is a new observation, not a substitute for the historical record.
Scenario analysis adds its own fields:
- Scenario name and shock type
- Assumed start date
- Magnitude multiplier and persistence selection
- Implementing jurisdiction where relevant
- The baseline response the scenario ran against
Without them, a later analyst cannot distinguish a changed model from a changed scenario input.
Keep the Model Output and Claim Map
Retain the final answer in its original rendered form: text, tables, citations, chart references, and file attachments. Log the generation context alongside it:
- Model identifier
- System instructions or policy version
- Prompt template version
- Generation timestamp
- Sampling settings where applicable
- Output hash
Auditability is not the same as retaining hidden internal reasoning. A structured claim map works better. Each material sentence in the answer links to one or more source values, derived calculations, or call IDs.
A sentence about stainless pricing points to the precise response field and its as-of date. A sentence about aluminum conversion points to the price query and the conversion record. That design lets an editor, category manager, or Sage test a claim directly. Corrections become precise: the team can amend one malformed calculation without treating the entire answer as unknowable.
Why the Final Answer Alone Cannot Diagnose an Error
Suppose an answer states that copper averaged $X over a period, and the number later proves to be wrong. The prose cannot answer the questions that matter:
- Which copper contract?
- Was the value per pound or per metric ton?
- Was the average based on all publication days or month-end points?
- Did the system convert currency?
- Did it use an incomplete current month?
- Did a tool default change?
Without the raw response and resolved request, the number is an orphan. A reviewer can guess how the result was produced. Guessing is not reconstruction.
MetalMiner’s response-level provenance from a proprietary metals source lets reconstruction rely on retained evidence rather than inference. Saving only the answer preserves the appearance of accountability. Saving the source response, parameters, transformations, and claim map preserves the real thing.
Preserve the Full Sequence of Calls
A capable agent performs several actions before it writes:
- Search for candidate instruments
- Resolve an ambiguous product description
- Retrieve historical prices
- Request support and resistance levels
- Convert units
- Pull a forecast
- Synthesize the response
The final response usually shows no trace of the failed search, discarded instrument, retry, or fallback that shaped it. Retain the call graph in chronological order, with each call identifying its parent. A reviewer can then see which earlier result triggered the next request.
Preserve failed calls and retries as well. A failed series lookup followed by a fallback explains an otherwise puzzling answer. Deleting the failure destroys that context.