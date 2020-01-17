Week in Review: Steel prices rise; U.S., China ink trade deal; Senate passes USMCA

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals coverage here on MetalMiner, including: steel prices, commodities markets, precious metals, the U.S.-China Phase One trade deal and the Senate’s approval of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
- This month’s Rare Earth’s MMI touches on another regulatory development regarding Lynas Corp.’s Malaysian operations.
- What will Beijing do in the years ahead to address pollution and dangers to workers in the metals sector?
- U.S. steel prices made gains across the board during the first half of December.
- Amid geopolitical tensions, precious metals have performed well of late.
- MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns delved into commodities markets and whether or not we can expect them to remain bearish.
- A number of major companies were named in a recent lawsuit alleging complicity with respect to the use of child labor at cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
- Back to precious metals, Burns outlined how they’ve outperformed base metals.
- The January MMI Report was released earlier this week, including coverage of our 10 MMI indexes.
- The U.S. and China inked a Phase One trade deal Wednesday, which includes purchases of over $200 billion in U.S. goods and services over the next two years by China.
- MetalMiner’s Sohrab Darabshaw took a look at India’s revision of its mining laws and what that means for Indian steelmakers and mining companies.
- The U.S. Senate approved the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on Thursday in a 89-10 vote.
