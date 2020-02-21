Week in Review: Geely-Volvo merger; China’s steel sector; iron ore prices

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including coverage of: India’s auto sector; a merger of Geely and Volvo; China’s steel industry amid the coronavirus outbreak; the E.U.’s anti-dumping probe of aluminum extrusions from China; and iron ore prices.
- Sohrab Darabshaw on India’s auto sector and the initial drive toward electrification.
- Stuart Burns on the planned merger of Volvo and China’s Geely.
- Like other sectors, China’s steel sector is likely see cutbacks as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
- The E.U. is opening an anti-dumping probe covering imports of aluminum extrusions from China.
- Despite sluggish steel demand and the squeeze resulting from measures imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak, iron ore prices showed upward momentum.
- The eurozone is facing lackluster growth, but stock markets remain relatively optimistic.
- GFG Alliance announced the acquisition of two Indian steel mills.
- U.S. steel rebar imports were down last year, but imports from Turkey and Algeria have spiked in recent months.
- China’s base metals dominance continues, Burns explained.
