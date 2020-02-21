Home | Anti-Dumping | Week in Review: Geely-Volvo merger; China’s steel sector; iron ore prices

Week in Review: Geely-Volvo merger; China’s steel sector; iron ore prices

by on
Style:
Category:
Anti-Dumping, Automotive, Company News, Metal Prices

Steven Husk/Adobe Stock

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including coverage of: India’s auto sector; a merger of Geely and Volvo; China’s steel industry amid the coronavirus outbreak; the E.U.’s anti-dumping probe of aluminum extrusions from China; and iron ore prices.

Request a 30-minute demo of the MetalMiner Insights platform now.

Generate hard savings on your metal buys year-round; trial MetalMiner’s monthly outlook report

{0 comments add one now}

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PREVIOUS POST: