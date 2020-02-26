This Morning in Metals: ITC determines U.S. industry not injured by fabricated structural steel imports

This morning in metals news, the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) made a negative determination in the ongoing anti-dumping probe of fabricated structural steel imports, the Pilbara Ports Authority released January shipment data and Norsk Hydro will offer aluminum solutions for ships under construction for a Norwegian shipowner.

Metal prices fluctuate. Key is knowing when and how much to buy with MetalMiner Outlook. Request a free trial.

ITC goes against previous DOC determination

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) issued a preliminary affirmative ruling in its anti-dumping and countervailing duty probes related to fabricated structural steel imports from Canada, Mexico and China.

The DOC dumping rates of: 0-7.60% for producers and exporters from Canada; 61.71-154.14% for China; and 0-30.58% for Mexico.

However, those duties won’t go into effect, as the USITC on Wednesday issued a negative determination in the case, coming via a 3-2 vote.

“The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) today determined that a U.S. industry is not materially injured or threatened with material injury by reason of imports of fabricated structural steel from Canada, China, and Mexico that the U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) has determined are sold in the United States at less than fair value and subsidized by the governments of China and Mexico,” the ITC said.

Pilbara throughput falls 1%

Earlier this month, Australia’s Pilbara Ports Authority reported throughput in January declined 1% on a year-over-year basis.

Port Hedland, a critical iron ore terminal, saw throughput of 41 million tons in January (of which iron ore accounted for 40.4 million tons), marking a 3% year-over-year decline.

Norsk Hydro wins contracts for ships under construction

Norsk Hydro has won contracts in which it will offer aluminum solutions for ships under construction for Norwegian ship owner Havila Kystruten AS.

Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!

“Hydro was awarded the contract by Tersan Shipyard in Turkey after reviewing light-weight alternatives to steel for the upper sections of the ships,” Hydro said in a release. “The advantage of aluminium is the possibility to design extrusions with a very high strength-to-weight ratio compared to steel. By choosing aluminium extrusions from Hydro, it was possible to reduce the overall weight of the vessels to improve displacement and draught issues. When using aluminium instead of steel, the overall weight reduction of the selected area was about 50%.”