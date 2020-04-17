Home | Anti-Dumping | Week in Review: Pressure on steel; falling oil prices; housing starts plunge

Week in Review: Pressure on steel; falling oil prices; housing starts plunge

by on
Style:
Category:
Anti-Dumping, Commodities, Company News, Ferrous Metals, Global Trade, Metal Prices

OSORIOartist/Adobe Stock

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including coverage of: steel prices; container traffic trends; housing starts; oil prices; E.U. anti-dumping duties on stainless steel; and much more.

Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!

Generate hard savings on your metal buys year-round; trial MetalMiner’s monthly outlook report

{0 comments add one now}

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PREVIOUS POST: