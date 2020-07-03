Week in Review: Buying in volatile markets; Annual Outlook update; oil price drivers

Before we head into the Fourth of July weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner:
- Missed the recent webinar on buying during volatile markets? Check out our recap of the event and find a link to the recording to listen on demand.
- MetalMiner recently released its June update to its annual buying outlook.
- MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns on the deterioration of the U.S.-E.U. trade relationship.
- U.S. steel capacity utilization moved up to 55.4% last week.
- The European Steel Association and IndustriAll Europe want the E.U. to adjust its steel import quota to account for dire demand conditions.
- It was a difficult financial quarter for Tata Steel.
- Burns on developments in investment interest for commercial space travel firm OneWeb.
- What’s next for the oil price after a historic plunge followed by a relatively modest recovery?
