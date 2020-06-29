June update to MetalMiner’s Annual Outlook now available on Insights

Back by popular demand, the MetalMiner Long Term Outlook report has been updated effective June 25.

These prices represent MetalMiner’s latest long-term outlook for the base metal complex (aluminum, copper, nickel, lead, zinc and tin), along with the four forms of flat rolled steel (HRC, CRC, HDG and plate).

The MetalMiner Annual Outlook comprehensive edition is released in early September while the quarterly updates to those numbers are published in December, March and June.

Buying organizations use MetalMiner’s updates to the annual outlook in a number of capacities:

Gaining an early idea of average prices forecast for 2021

Beginning annual contract negotiation preparations

Identifying the long-term position of each metal market (i.e., bull, bear or sideways)

Based on a recent analysis conducted by MetalMiner, steel buying organizations would have achieved the “lowest cost” position by using a steel scrap cap/collar contracting mechanism vs. a CRU or other finished price contracting mechanism.

The quarterly update to the annual outlook provides buying organizations with the market intelligence needed to determine the buying strategy for 2021.

