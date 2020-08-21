Week in Review: MMI Week; housing starts; price support for zinc, copper, lead

This week, we wrapped up our Monthly Metals Index (MMI) series for the month, including coverage of the renewables sector, stainless steel surcharges and steel demand in China.

Furthermore, MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns delved into supply-side impacts on lead, copper and zinc.

In other economic indicators, U.S. housing starts surged in July — a bright spot in what has been a challenging year for the U.S. economy.

Stop obsessing about actual forecasted metals prices. It’s more important to spot the trend. See why.

Week in Review, Aug. 17-21

