Week in Review: MMI Week; housing starts; price support for zinc, copper, lead

This week, we wrapped up our Monthly Metals Index (MMI) series for the month, including coverage of the renewables sector, stainless steel surcharges and steel demand in China.
Furthermore, MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns delved into supply-side impacts on lead, copper and zinc.
In other economic indicators, U.S. housing starts surged in July — a bright spot in what has been a challenging year for the U.S. economy.
Week in Review, Aug. 17-21
- China’s Huayou Cobalt will temporarily cease sourcing from two cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
- Stainless steel surcharges gained for the third straight month.
- Steel demand is strong in China but is not as high elsewhere.
- Supply-side worries have offered some support to zinc, lead and copper prices.
- The European Commission has launched a new anti-dumping investigation related to flat-rolled aluminum products from China.
- U.S. housing starts surged 22.6% in July.
- Stuart Burns delved into Liberty House’s latest acquisitions in France.
- MetalMiner’s metals price landing pages offer some new features and data for carbon steel, aluminum and stainless steel buyers.
- Sohrab Darabshaw offered an update on the latest developments in the Indian solar sector.
