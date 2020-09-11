It was another action-packed week in the world of metals, including coverage from Stuart Burns on the rising copper price, developments in the rare earths sector and the release of the MetalMiner 2021 Annual Outlook report.

The 2021 Annual Outlook is an invaluable resource for metals buyers preparing to set their spend for the year ahead. The Annual Outlook includes analysis of key price drivers, support and resistance levels, and average prices. In addition, the report features detailed analysis of 10 key metals.

For more information on how to subscribe to gain access to this year’s report, visit the dedicated landing page for the 2021 Annual Outlook.

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was:

Week in Review, Sept. 7-11 (rising copper price, RARE Act and more)

