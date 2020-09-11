It was another action-packed week in the world of metals, including coverage from Stuart Burns on the rising copper price, developments in the rare earths sector and the release of the MetalMiner 2021 Annual Outlook report.
The 2021 Annual Outlook is an invaluable resource for metals buyers preparing to set their spend for the year ahead. The Annual Outlook includes analysis of key price drivers, support and resistance levels, and average prices. In addition, the report features detailed analysis of 10 key metals.
Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was:
Week in Review, Sept. 7-11 (rising copper price, RARE Act and more)
- U.S. construction spending in July came in about flat compared with the previous month.
- Two Texas Congressmen earlier this month introduced the Reclaiming American Rare Earths (RARE) Act.
- Stuart Burns on India’s economic and coronavirus struggles.
- Speaking of India, Sohrab Darabshaw delved into the state of the country’s aluminum sector.
- The U.S. steel sector’s capacity utilization rate jumped by two percentage points last week.
- Copper has outperformed other metals this year — but are its fundamentals really as strong as they seem?
