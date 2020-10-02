Home | Automotive | Week in Review: Cleveland-Cliffs’ acquisition; primary aluminum production; Hurricane Laura hits oil output

Week in Review: Cleveland-Cliffs’ acquisition; primary aluminum production; Hurricane Laura hits oil output

by on
Style:
Category:
Automotive, Commodities, Company News, Ferrous Metals, Manufacturing, Metal Prices, Non-ferrous Metals
mergers and acquisitions

iQoncept/Adobe Stock

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including: Cleveland-Cliffs’ acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA; a breakdown of the British automotive manufacturing sector’s struggles; the PSAFiat Chrysler merger; primary aluminum production; the U.S. steel capacity utilization rate; and Hurricane Laura’s impact on Gulf of Mexico crude oil production.

Sign up today for Gunpowder, MetalMiner’s free, biweekly e-newsletter featuring news, analysis and more.

Week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2 (Cleveland-Cliffs’ acquisition, primary aluminum production and more)

The MetalMiner 2021 Annual Outlook consolidates our 12-month view and provides buying organizations with a complete understanding of the fundamental factors driving prices and a detailed forecast that can be used when sourcing metals for 2021 — including expected average prices, support and resistance levels.

{0 comments add one now}

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PREVIOUS POST: