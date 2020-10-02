Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including: Cleveland-Cliffs’ acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA; a breakdown of the British automotive manufacturing sector’s struggles; the PSA–Fiat Chrysler merger; primary aluminum production; the U.S. steel capacity utilization rate; and Hurricane Laura’s impact on Gulf of Mexico crude oil production.
Week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2 (Cleveland-Cliffs’ acquisition, primary aluminum production and more)
- The U.K.’s car manufacturing sector is at a crossroads, explains MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns.
- U.S. steel imports fell by more than half from July to August.
- On Monday, Cleveland-Cliffs’ acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA dominated headlines.
- In other M&A news, Burns weighed in on the merger of automotive giants Fiat Chrysler and PSA.
- Like U.K. automakers, European steelmakers also face challenging economic realities.
- What does the current pandemic and the circumstances it has brought about mean for globalization?
- Primary aluminum production rose on a year-over-year basis in August.
- Circling back to Cleveland-Cliffs, the MetalMiner team broke down the announcement of Cleveland-Cliffs’ acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA, including what it might mean for steel prices.
- A U.S.-based company is entering the Indian renewable energy storage market.
- President Donald Trump this week signed an executive order aimed at boosting the domestic mining industry.
- As India has sent more and more of its metals output abroad, Burns speculated if the country could be headed for resistance in the form of duties.
- As for steel, U.S. steel capacity utilization rate jumped to 66.1% last week.
- Lastly, Hurricane Laura exerted the most significant impact on Gulf of Mexico oil production of any storm since 2008, according to the Energy Information Administration.
