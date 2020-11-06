Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including the China Manufacturing PMI, U.S. construction spending and Western European hot-rolled coil transactions:
Week of Nov. 2-6 (China Manufacturing PMI, construction spending and more)
- Firstly, a French company is looking to add to its Indian renewables sector portfolio.
- Meanwhile, the China Manufacturing PMI dipped slightly in October and Ford released its Q3 financial results.
- With rising coronavirus infections across Europe and subsequent lockdown measures, Stuart Burns weighed in on the growth picture for Europe.
- The U.S. Department of Commerce ruled that China dumped non-refillable steel cylinders into the U.S.
- The U.S. steel sector’s capacity utilization rate rose to 70.4% for the week ended Oct. 31, per the American Iron and Steel Institute.
- Some primary aluminum producers have expressed opposition to the LME’s proposed “green aluminum” contract.
- Christopher Rivituso on hot-rolled coil and cold-rolled coil transactions in Western Europe.
- Nickel prices made gains to start the week.
- Burns on the U.S. presidential election and its potential impact on markets.
- New-vehicle retail sales were forecast to rise last month for a second straight month, according to J.D. Power and LMC Automotive.
- Meanwhile, U.S. imports of blooms, billets and slabs from July to September of this year surged compared with the previous nine-month period.
- Finally, U.S. construction spending through the first nine months of the year rose 4.1% year over year.
