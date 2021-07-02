Week in Review: USMCA turns 1; metal inventory levels; EU steel safeguards

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner.

This week, we touched on the USMCA (which turned 1 on Thursday), Stuart Burns covered the relationship between inventory levels and metals demand, and much more.

On the USMCA — which went into effect July 1, 2020, almost four years after NAFTA talks began — United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai offered some comments this week on the occasion.

“We should also celebrate the USMCA because of what it represents: a renewed commitment by our three countries to pursue negotiations that raise standards and create a race to the top,” she said.

Furthermore, USMCA trade ministers will meet in Mexico City on July 7 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the trade agreement.

Week of June 28-July 2 (USMCA, metal stock levels and more)

