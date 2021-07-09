Week in Review: Aluminum prices remain elevated; auto sales post strong Q2; USW, ATI reach tentative deal

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including coverage of aluminum prices, U.S. auto sales, a Saudi-Emirati oil output spat and much more:
Week of July 5-9 (aluminum prices, U.S. auto sales and much more)
- Stuart Burns on developments in Britain’s Brexit-era trade policy.
- U.S. fossil fuel consumption fell to its lowest level in nearly 30 years, the Energy Information Administration reported.
- Burns delved into the disagreement on oil output reductions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
- MetalMiner contributor Sohrab Darabshaw on the Indian steel sector’s recovery.
- U.S. steel capacity utilization reached 83.0% last week, the American Iron and Steel Institute reported.
- European aluminum buyers are facing rising premiums and tight supply.
- U.S. automotive sales were strong in the second quarter.
- Miner Rio Tinto and South Korean steelmaker POSCO signed a memorandum of understanding through which they will work toward lower carbon emissions in the steel value chain.
- Christopher Rivituso outlined the impacts of Russia’s imminent metal export tax.
- Maria Rosa Gobitz delved into the aluminum market in this month’s installment of the Aluminum MMI.
- The United Steelworkers union reached a tentative agreement with Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) that would end a three-month strike at nine facilities.
