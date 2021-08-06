Home | Best of MetalMiner | Week in Review: Natural gas prices soar; China steel reduction; Aluminum prices

Week in Review: Natural gas prices soar; China steel reduction; Aluminum prices

natural gas

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the news that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner: Soaring natural gas prices and inflation; China’s aims to further reduce steel output; Aluminum prices near a decade high, according to our Monthly Metals Index coverage. Look for the Copper MMI and more next week.

News for the Week of August 2-6

