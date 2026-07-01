When companies tell us they have a metal price forecasts, or procurement market intelligence, we ask a simple question:

“A forecast of what, exactly?”

A generic steel outlook or copper forecast may describe where the market appears to be heading, but it rarely answers the questions procurement and finance leaders actually need to answer.

Should we buy now or wait?

Is our supplier’s latest increase justified?

Should we extend a contract or make spot buys?

Should we deploy a hedge strategy?

Are we aligning the purchase contracts with sales contracts?

Those decisions require more than a market narrative. They require forecasting that reflects the price actually paid, the lead time actually faced, and the commercial exposure that ultimately reaches the profit and loss statement.

That distinction matters because metal exposure rarely sits in a single line item. COMEX copper is not the same as the producer price on a fabricated input

Stainless steel does not move one-for-one with nickel

Aluminum procurement becomes much harder when teams model only the exchange price while overlooking the regional delivery component

Why Should Forecasting and Procurement Market Intelligence Start with the Buyable Market?

The first test of a serious forecasting program is simple:

Does it follow the market for the commodity that you actually purchase?

For steel, that means the domestic hot-rolled coil market, not a broad global steel average.

MetalMiner’s five-year monthly history for U.S. hot-rolled coil shows why.

The market moved from a trough of $464.16 per short ton in August 2020 Then, it moved to a peak of $1,923.10 per short ton in October 2021

That was not ordinary market volatility. It was a pricing regime shift large enough to distort annual budgets, supplier negotiations, surcharge assumptions, inventory planning, and working capital requirements if the underlying benchmark was too broad.

Why This Matters

Forecasting the correct market helps manufacturers:

Budget more accurately

Validate supplier pricing

Time purchases more effectively

Support sourcing decisions with finance

Understand true commercial exposure

What Other Signals Should Procurement Teams Watch?

Price is only part of the story.

Some of the strongest forecasting signals come from operating data rather than published indexes.

Within the U.S. hot-rolled coil market, MetalMiner’s monthly mill lead-time series shows a stronger relationship, with lead times leading price by approximately 3 months. At that lag, the correlation rises to roughly 0.63, compared to approximately 0.47 on a same-month basis.

That relationship tells us something important. Mill behavior often changes before prices fully respond.

Longer lead times can signal one of three things:

Tightening supply Stronger order books Or changing production conditions

This is all before those shifts become obvious in published pricing.

Rather than waiting for price confirmation alone, manufacturers should evaluate whether operational signals support a changing market.

Key indicators include:

Mill lead times

Supplier capacity

Supply tightness

Published pricing

Purchasing conditions

Looking at these signals together creates a stronger forecasting process than relying on price alone.

MetalMiner’s category manager, Sage, helps organizations evaluate these market indicators together, providing additional context before sourcing decisions are made.

Why Should Aluminum Be Forecast as Two Separate Markets?

Aluminum clearly demonstrates why a single-series forecast is often insufficient.

Metal sourcing organizations buying aluminum into the domestic market are exposed to two different cost drivers:

Between June 2023 and June 2026, MetalMiner data shows that LME aluminum increased from $2,289 per metric ton to $3,160 per metric ton, a gain of approximately 48%

Over that same period, the Midwest Premium series increased from $0.235 per pound to $1.073 per pound

The two markets remained highly correlated, with a relationship of 0.90. However, they did not move with the same magnitude.

That difference matters because companies do not purchase aluminum based solely on the exchange price.

Finance departments needs to understand the source of the total cost variance. Procurement needs to understand which component is changing before negotiating contracts or adjusting purchasing strategy.

Combining both exposures into one blended forecast obscures those differences

Forecasting them separately produces a clearer cost model and stronger sourcing decisions

COMEX Isn’t Your Real “Copper Price”, Here’s Why

Copper often appears simpler than aluminum because exchange prices and physical market prices generally move together.

However, “moving together” is not the same as “being the same.”

MetalMiner’s three-year weekly data show COMEX copper and the U.S. producer price for grade 220 copper posting a correlation of approximately 0.984. That is an exceptionally strong relationship.

Even so, the producer series averaged 81.8 cents per pound above COMEX, with the spread ranging from approximately 36.9 cents to 190.8 cents over the three-year period. In the latest weekly reading, the producer series remained approximately 86.7 cents per pound above COMEX.

For teams, the lesson is clear. A high correlation does not eliminate basis risk.

Forecasting only the hedge can create a false sense of confidence if supplier invoices consistently reflect a different pricing series. The forecast should account for both.

What Manufacturers Should Monitor

A strong copper forecasting process should answer four questions:

What is COMEX indicating? What producer price is the business likely to pay? How large is the historical basis? Has that relationship started to change?

Those answers provide far more actionable guidance than tracking exchange prices alone.

Rather than assuming hedge effectiveness equals cost certainty, procurement, finance and operational teams should evaluate both markets together. That creates a more accurate picture of purchasing exposure and supports stronger financial planning.

Why Should Stainless Steel Be Modeled as a Conversion Market?

One of the most common forecasting mistakes is reducing stainless steel to a nickel forecast.

Nickel certainly matters. It is one of the primary drivers of stainless pricing.

However, stainless is a conversion market. Melt costs, alloy content, product form, and mill economics all influence the final purchase price. Forecasting nickel alone does not forecast the organization’s cost.

MetalMiner’s weekly data since 2020 illustrates this relationship

U.S. 304 stainless sheet and LME nickel maintained a correlation of approximately 0.80.

Historically, a $1.00 per pound movement in LME nickel aligned with only about a $0.14 per pound movement in U.S. 304 sheet.

Nickel clearly influences stainless pricing, but it does not determine it.

That distinction is important because companies purchase finished stainless products, not raw nickel.

What This Means for Your Sourcing Strategy

A stronger stainless forecasting model follows both the input and the finished product.

Monitor:

LME nickel prices

U.S. 304 stainless sheet prices

Product form

Alloy relationships

Mill base pricing behavior

Watching nickel provides valuable context. Forecasting stainless sheet directly provides better purchasing guidance.

Why Should Forecast Frequency Change by Commodity?

Not every metal market should be reviewed on the same schedule.

Some markets change gradually enough that monthly reviews remain appropriate. Others move quickly enough that quarterly discussions leave procurement teams reacting instead of planning.

Lithium carbonate is a good example:

MetalMiner’s five-year monthly North America series shows lithium carbonate reaching $23.06 per kilogram in June 2023 From that peak, the market experienced *a maximum drawdown of approximately 65.0% by April 2025 Even after that decline, the latest monthly reading stood at $10.35 per kilogram, while the annualized volatility of monthly returns measured approximately 25.5% over the five-year period

Markets behaving this way require a different forecasting cadence than more stable commodity categories.

*The largest percentage loss from a portfolio’s highest value to its lowest value, before it recovers to a new high.

Final Takeaways

Forecasting cadence should match market volatility.

For faster-moving markets, leaders should consider:

More frequent forecast reviews

Shorter exception thresholds

Faster communication between procurement and finance

More frequent reassessment of sourcing assumptions

Applying the same review schedule to every commodity may simplify reporting, but it also increases risk

Excellent forecasting adapts its process to the behavior of each individual market rather than forcing every commodity into the same planning cycle.