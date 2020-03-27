Week in Review: Housing starts surge; aluminum mills go green; iron ore price falls

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals coverage here on MetalMiner, including coverage of: U.S. housing starts; aluminum mills taking steps to make their operations more green; iron ore prices; and the European steel sector.
Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!
- U.S. housing starts jumped 39.2% in February.
- Aluminum mills are making efforts to improve their green credentials, Stuart Burns explained.
- Turkey has launched a WTO complaint regarding the E.U.’s steel safeguards.
- MetalMiner last week hosted a pop-up webinar on the impacts of the coronavirus and falling oil prices.
- A Responsible Mining Foundation report analyzed the practices of 38 mining companies.
- Iron ore prices took a fall this week after previously showing resilience.
- India’s steel sector faces a number of challenges, Sohrab Darabshaw writes.
- Global copper production dropped 0.7% last year.
- Falling sales and other coronavirus-related challenges are putting the European steel sector under pressure.
Improve metal purchase timing and mitigate price risk — trial MetalMiner’s monthly metal buying outlook
Leave a Comment