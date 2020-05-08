Home | Automotive | Week in Review: Challenges ahead for shipping; automakers prep restarts; aluminum prices

Week in Review: Challenges ahead for shipping; automakers prep restarts; aluminum prices

by on
Style:
Category:
Automotive, Company News, Metal Prices

misunseo/Adobe Stock

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including coverage of: automotive sales, U.S. construction spending, aluminum prices on the SHFE and LME, and gold’s growing premium over silver.

Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!

Lower your metal spend. Trial MetalMiner’s monthly metal buying outlook now.

{0 comments add one now}

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PREVIOUS POST: