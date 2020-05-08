Week in Review: Challenges ahead for shipping; automakers prep restarts; aluminum prices

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including coverage of: automotive sales, U.S. construction spending, aluminum prices on the SHFE and LME, and gold’s growing premium over silver.
Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!
- Stuart Burns on what the economy might look like after restrictions related to COVID-19 are lifted.
- Another possible ripple effect of the COVID-19 crisis? A continuation of the already deepening trend toward trade protectionism.
- Automakers’ U.S. sales slumped in Q1 and April as Detroit’s Big 3 eye a May 18 production restart.
- U.S. construction spending ticked up 0.9% in March compared with the previous month.
- Rare earths miner and processor Lynas Corporation announced the restart of its processing operations in Malaysia.
- Choppy waters lie ahead for the shipping industry.
- Aluminum prices on the SHFE and LME have diverged.
- Interest in silver ETFs has grown, Burns writes.
- India has become a net copper importer, Sohrab Darabshaw writes.
- Gold price have continued to hover around $1,700/ounce of late.
Lower your metal spend. Trial MetalMiner’s monthly metal buying outlook now.
Leave a Comment