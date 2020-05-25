A Memorial Day review of the top 10 most-viewed posts of 2020 (so far)

The first five months of 2020 have been quite busy ones for the world of metals.
On this Memorial Day, let’s take a look back at the most-viewed posts on MetalMiner through the first five months of the year.
Oil price collapse is far from over … but now the U.S. has a role
First a stock market crash, then an oil price crash as Saudi Arabia, Russia butt heads
After historic gold-silver price gap in March, investors are starting to bet on silver
Trump expands Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum derivatives
Copper MMI: Uncertain demand after coronavirus outbreak reverses copper price gains
India’s steel sector struggled in 2019 — but what does 2020 hold?
Stainless MMI: Stainless surcharges fall, nickel prices increase slightly
Coronavirus outbreak hammers share prices more than commodities
