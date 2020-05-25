Home | Commodities | A Memorial Day review of the top 10 most-viewed posts of 2020 (so far)

A Memorial Day review of the top 10 most-viewed posts of 2020 (so far)

The first five months of 2020 have been quite busy ones for the world of metals.

On this Memorial Day, let’s take a look back at the most-viewed posts on MetalMiner through the first five months of the year.

  1. Oil price collapse is far from over … but now the U.S. has a role

  2. First a stock market crash, then an oil price crash as Saudi Arabia, Russia butt heads

  3. Coronavirus likely to impact steel, iron ore demand in 2020

  4. After historic gold-silver price gap in March, investors are starting to bet on silver

  5. Trump expands Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum derivatives

  6. Copper MMI: Uncertain demand after coronavirus outbreak reverses copper price gains

  7. Precious metal prices, including gold, in free fall

  8. India’s steel sector struggled in 2019 — but what does 2020 hold?

  9. Stainless MMI: Stainless surcharges fall, nickel prices increase slightly

  10. Coronavirus outbreak hammers share prices more than commodities

