Week in Review: Stainless steel prices; Novelis-Aleris developments; SAIL looks to export markets

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and the metals storylines here on MetalMiner:
- MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns on the latest developments in Novelis‘ acquisition of Aleris and the fate of the Lewisport mill.
- Stainless steel prices have showed some signs of upward momentum in China.
- Burns on India’s struggles with the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting economic fallout.
- Similarly, Burns checked in on Europe’s coronavirus response and its efforts to mitigate the health crisis’ economic impact.
- Industrial production in the U.S. fell by the largest amount in the 101-year history of the Federal Reserve’s industrial production index.
- One potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic? A bump in potential automobile buyers among younger consumers.
- Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) is looking to export markets for business amid falling steel demand within India.
- Will rising levels of inflation follow the coronavirus pandemic?
