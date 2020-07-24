Week in Review: Housing starts rise; oil price recovers; shipping lines face challenges

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines on MetalMiner:
- U.S. housing starts surged in June.
- MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns took a look at the recovering oil price.
- The U.S. steel sector’s capacity utilization rate continues to rise gradually.
- Chinese automotive sales made gains for the third consecutive month.
- Global aluminum production totaled 5.27 million metric tons in June.
- How have shipping lines been affected by the ongoing coronavirus crisis?
- Indian sponge iron manufacturers are looking to the government for help.
- Global steel production fell 7% in June.
