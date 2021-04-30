Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including rising global crude steel production, automotive sector developments and much more:
Week of April 26-30 (global steel production, oil prices and more)
- Global copper mine production rose by 4% in January, the International Copper Study Group reported.
- Meanwhile, global crude steel production jumped in March, the World Steel Association reported.
- MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns took a look at the oil price outlook amid rising COVID-19 cases in India and Japan.
- On Thursday, the MetalMiner team hosted a 30-minute webinar on the stainless steel market. (For a schedule of upcoming webinar topics, visit the MetalMiner events page.)
- US steel capacity utilization reached 78.4% last week, the American Iron and Steel Institute reported.
- Could supply chain challenges in the automotive sector actually end up being a boon for other sectors? Burns delved into the subject earlier this week.
- China’s aluminum imports continued to surge in March, MetalMiner contributor Sohrab Darabshaw outlined this week.
- Ford Motor Co. announced its new global battery center dubbed Ford Ion Park.
- Sticking with the automotive sector, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive forecast US new-vehicle sales would have a record April.
- US steel imports picked up from February to March, the Census Bureau reported.
- General Motors’ Ultium Charge 360 initiative aims to make the charging experience easier for GM electric vehicle owners.
- Burns covered the EU’s carbon border tax proposal.
- US real GDP grew at an annual rate of 6.4% in the first quarter. In addition, the rise marked the third consecutive month of GDP gains after the record 33% drop in Q2 2020.
