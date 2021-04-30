Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including rising global crude steel production, automotive sector developments and much more:

You want more MetalMiner on your terms. Sign up for weekly email updates.

Week of April 26-30 (global steel production, oil prices and more)

The MetalMiner Best Practice Library offers a wealth of knowledge and tips to help buyers stay on top of metals markets and buying strategies.