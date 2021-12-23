Home | Metal Prices | 2021 in Review: Copper, copper price stories of the year on MetalMiner

2021 in Review: Copper, copper price stories of the year on MetalMiner

Metal Prices, Non-ferrous Metals

Continuing our review of 2021 — we previously recapped the most-viewed carbon steel, aluminum and stainless steel articles of the year — today we’ll take a look at the copper and copper price stories of the year.

copper stored in warehouse

Sitthichai/Adobe Stock

Most-viewed copper stories of the year on MetalMiner

  1. Copper MMI: Copper demand likely to remain strong well into 2021

  2. Copper price rises as the metal’s bull story continues

  3. Copper price eases, but for how long?

  4. Copper prices to see out 2021 at lower levels — but higher prices coming in meantime

  5. Copper MMI: Traders take profits after copper price surges to 10-year high

  6. Copper prices continue to surge — is the market in danger of overheating?

  7. Copper MMI: Copper price cools in second half of May after reaching all-time high

  8. Copper MMI: Tight copper market sees high prices

  9. Copper MMI: Copper price soars to record high amid tightness, dollar’s slide

  10. What do China’s surging copper imports tell us about the economy for 2021?

