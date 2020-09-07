Happy Labor Day 2020 from MetalMiner

To our U.S. readers, MetalMiner wishes everyone a happy and safe Labor Day weekend.
The next several days will be busy ones here at MetalMiner.
Keep an eye out for the release of our big Annual Outlook report, which offers a more expansive view of the various metals categories tracked in our Monthly Metal Outlook (MMO).
On top of all that, also keep an eye out for our usual Monthly Metals Index (MMI) reports, which will continue this week.
With the official end of summer drawing near, let’s take a look back at the most popular posts of the summer season (for the purposes of this list, that’s June-August):
-
Silver’s recovery has been dramatic — but how high can it go?
-
Aluminum price is pulled this way and that on rising trader interest, supply glut
-
Aluminum MMI: Aluminum price makes gains, index rises 6.7%
-
Chinese construction steel prices dip amid cluster of new coronavirus cases
-
Copper MMI: Copper price rally continues, rises to pre-coronavirus levels
-
Copper MMI: Will the copper price continue in its V-shaped recovery?
-
Aluminum MMI: Aluminum price climbs despite overwhelming supply
-
Rare Earths MMI: DoD reverses decision to fund two U.S. rare earths separation facilities
-
U.S. aims to break rare earths dependence on China with Lynas project
-
Stainless MMI: LME nickel prices contradict market fundamentals
Leave a Comment