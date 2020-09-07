Happy Labor Day 2020 from MetalMiner

To our U.S. readers, MetalMiner wishes everyone a happy and safe Labor Day weekend.

The next several days will be busy ones here at MetalMiner.

Keep an eye out for the release of our big Annual Outlook report, which offers a more expansive view of the various metals categories tracked in our Monthly Metal Outlook (MMO).

On top of all that, also keep an eye out for our usual Monthly Metals Index (MMI) reports, which will continue this week.

With the official end of summer drawing near, let’s take a look back at the most popular posts of the summer season (for the purposes of this list, that’s June-August):