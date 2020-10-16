Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including: the nickel market; aluminum prices on the SHFE and LME; China’s metals rebound; and much more.
Week in Review, Oct. 12-16 (nickel market, China’s metals rebound and more)
- The U.S. Department of Commerce last week issued a preliminary affirmative determination on anti-dumping duties applying to common alloy aluminum sheet imports from 18 countries.
- The nickel market is set to experience some level of disruption, MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns explained.
- Aluminum prices trended sideways in September, MetalMiner’s Maria Rosa Gobitz noted in this month’s Aluminum MMI report.
- Gobitz also broke down the month that was in the world of copper.
- The U.S. steel sector’s capacity utilization rate jumped to 67.9%.
- China’s economic recovery has powered the rebound for a number of metals markets.
- U.S. steel prices made gains across the board in September.
- U.S. imports of stainless steel products surged in September.
- Steel shipments from U.S. mills fell 22.9% in August.
- Chinese President Xi Jinping recently unveiled an ambitious plan to bring the country to carbon neutrality. However, is it feasible and, moreover, likely to take place as laid out?
- We released the October MMI report earlier this week, including coverage of 10 key metals areas.
- Circling back to the U.S.’s new anti-dumping duty on aluminum sheet, India’s sheet exports to the U.S. likely won’t be significantly affected.
The MetalMiner 2021 Annual Outlook consolidates our 12-month view and provides buying organizations with a complete understanding of the fundamental factors driving prices and a detailed forecast that can be used when sourcing metals for 2021 — including expected average prices, support and resistance levels.
