Week in Review: Aluminum tariffs; oil prices; Indian iron ore exports

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including coverage of: copper prices, the automotive sector’s push to restart production, oil prices and more.
- ArcelorMittal reported its Q1 2020 earnings.
- MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns on the U.S.’s aluminum tariff system.
- Copper prices made some gains in April.
- Updates on the steel sector.
- Don’t expect oil prices to recover to pre-coronavirus levels anytime soon.
- Burns on going “back to work” in the U.K.
- The Stainless MMI ticked up 4.8% this month.
- First Cobalt announced a positive feasibility study for a proposed cobalt refinery in North America.
- India’s steel sector is not happy about a rise in the country’s iron ore exports.
